Aaron Kwittken: When do you email vs picking up the phone?

“I’m actually a huge fan of email, when it’s something that is not urgent or transactional, if its something you need to do to get the day done–whether it’s personal or professional. But anything you have to think twice about it, anything you think might be sensitive, anything that you think requires your relationship skills, you need to call in your relationship, absolutely you should pick up the phone. Again, like anything else, if you have think twice about it, you should pick up the phone. Don’t email.” — Aaron Kwittken