Denys Resnick : When do you collaborate?

“You got this great new, innovative idea–do you collaborate? Or do you go it alone? The key question is, how quickly do you want to be in the marketplace? If time is of the essence, you better have that core competency in your own organization. A very smart CTO said to me just yesterday, ‘You can save 6 months in the laboratory with just 1 hour in the library.’ So know your fastest path to market, and then pursue it–whether it is through your own resources or through collaboration.” — Denys Resnick