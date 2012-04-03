advertisement
Henk Campher: What is social innovation?

By Henk Campher1 minute Read

“Social innovation to me means going back to the root of what business means. It is about where society and business can interact to address societal needs and have a business benefit. But from an innovation side, it’s how do you find disruptive solutions that really addresses it, bring business benefits to it, and societal benefits, for now and for the future as well.” — Henk Campher

