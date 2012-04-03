advertisement
Kathy Pickus: What is social innovation?

By Kathy Pickus1 minute Read

“At Avid, social innovation is about leveraging our core competencies as a business and applying them to some of the greatest challenges in society, whether it be access to health care, malnutrition, or maternal health. At the very core of these initiatives is the ability for us to really impact society in a way that strengthens communities, but also strengthens our business.” — Kathy Pickus

