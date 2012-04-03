Harry Verhaar: What is social innovation?

“Social innovation to me and to Philips means providing solutions to consumers that provide value for customers and for communities. So in that, we look beyond economical and ecological value, to things that improve people’s lives–like learning effectively in schools, livability of cities, but also by lengthening the day and developing current lights in Africa, allowing small scale economic activities as well as education. In that sense, by enhancing people’s lives with lighting, we provide what really matters–and that is quality of life.” — Harry Verhaar
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens