Harry Verhaar: What is social innovation?

“Social innovation to me and to Philips means providing solutions to consumers that provide value for customers and for communities. So in that, we look beyond economical and ecological value, to things that improve people’s lives–like learning effectively in schools, livability of cities, but also by lengthening the day and developing current lights in Africa, allowing small scale economic activities as well as education. In that sense, by enhancing people’s lives with lighting, we provide what really matters–and that is quality of life.” — Harry Verhaar