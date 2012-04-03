advertisement
Amir Dossal: What is social innovation?

By Amir Dossal1 minute Read

“Social innovation conjures up various definitions. But at the end of the day, we have to think about investing in people, and investing in people for social change. It’s not just about thinking about charity or traditional philanthropy, but we should see the poor as a market. With 2 billion people out there, we should find creative solutions so that you can make them customers–and then they will buy goods and services from you.” — Amir Dossal

