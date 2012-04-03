Amy Domini: What is social innovation?

“My goal is universal human dignity. It is a difficult goal, especially in the kind of world we face today–one in which finance has enormous power, across borders, without national constraints. My belief is that unless investors are part of the solution, part of the process of creating universal human dignity, they will be part of the problem. Finance is too strong and it has too big a voice in the world. My goal is to bring together investors that recognize this, who work toward this goal, and who, through the way they make investments, assure there will be room for people on the planet in the future.” — Amy Domini