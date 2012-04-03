Jim Keane: Why do teams fail?

“Teams fail for four reasons. First, they fail because the individuals have different objectives, or because they are on so many different teams, you can never get a meeting scheduled or only half the people show up, making it tough to make any progress. Teams also fail because they don’t involve enough people early in the process or they try to make too many decisions through consensus later on. Ultimately, someone has to be the decision maker on every team. Why do teams at all? Because it’s the only way to solve tough problems in a global, interconnected world.” — Jim Keane