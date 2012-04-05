Eric Vishria: What do you tell a team that has failed?

“What do I tell a team that has failed? Well, I expect teams to fail. If they aren’t occasionally failing, then we aren’t pushing hard enough, we aren’t pushing boundaries enough. I expect them to succeed, of course, too. But, when they do fail it’s really important that we reflect that, ‘It’s okay. Let’s learn from the mistakes. Let’s put those lessons in our head.’ And then, in the infamous words of Jay-Z, ‘Brush the dirt off our shoulders and hit it again.’ ” — Eric Vishria