Susan P. Peters: What do you tell a team that has failed?

“I tell a team that has failed that the learning from it comes almost always more from how they handle the actual failure than the failure itself. Whether they actually handle it personally with grace and humility, and they have the confidence to move on, and they can really take the learning and do something with it: iterate, improve, move on–that’s really where learning comes from. And we at GE really encourage that, we take risks, we want people to try things. There’s going to be failures, there’s going to be successes–you got to learn from both.” — Susan P. Peters