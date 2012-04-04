Denys Resnick : Why do teams fail?

“At the core of an effective team is trust–and this is especially true for innovation teams. Imagine bringing together the quirkiest, most creative, intelligent people you know, and tasking them with coming up with the next best idea. They have to have the trust that the group will created something superior to what they could’ve created alone. When Thomas Edison was asked why he had 21 assistants, he said, ‘If I could solve all the problems myself, I would.’ He had the trust that his team could help him achieve his goals.” — Denys Resnick