Simon Hayward: Conventional Wisdom Totally Wrong

By Simon Hayward1 minute Read

“A lot of people believe that high-performance companies owe their success to charismatic leaders. In fact, research supports this in the short term. But in the longer term, we need to grow up and lose dependence on these heroes. Sustainable success isn’t down to the charismatic individual, it’s when leadership is shared deeply across an organization. As Jim Collins showed, this is about moving from being as good as your leader.” — Simon Hayward

