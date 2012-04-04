advertisement
Kevin Willer: Conventional Wisdom Totally Wrong

By Kevin Willer1 minute Read

“I think the business advice in the past of having a CFO and an operations person and having very specific roles in your organization around responsibility areas is actually not as relevant in today’s age. I think everyone needs to wear multiple hats; there are very smart people who can do a lot of different things.” — Kevin Willer

