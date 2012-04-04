John Sperry: Conventional Wisdom Totally Wrong

“So what conventional wisdom is totally wrong? How about the concept that you have to have VC funding to start a company? Oh please–I am a big bootstrap believer. Having done both of them, the flexibility, the change in culture, the empowerment that you can pass down to all your employees in a bootstrap company? Versus a VC company? You will greatly appreciate the fact that you started it off bootstrapping it, than if you go out and get the money in the beginning. You can get the money later, but start off bootstrapping.” — John Sperry