Jim Keane: Why should you develop leadership for a team?

“Collaborate on anything that is important. No single person can know enough to make decision in a global interconnected world. I almost always works with a team; I almost never work alone. But, when it comes to take the heat for a decision that didn’t work out, that’s when a leader needs to step up, that’s when a leader does have to go it alone. Not because of any false sense of bravado, but because it’s the truth. Every team needs to have someone who’s going to make the decision and be accountable for that decision. And that clarity actually makes the team work better.” — Jim Keane