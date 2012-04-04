Alison Provost: When it’s clear you are the problem, how do you develop and change?

“When that industry changed and I became an investor, I suddenly stepped back and I was able to look at myself, more like a chairman of the board would look at me as an employee, and say, ‘Am I the best person for this job?’ I don’t think I actually was. And I don’t think that company, based on the industry it was in and the passions that I have and the things that I do well, it was just not the best place. So I removed myself and I replaced myself as CEO. And by the time I did it, it was really easy to do.” — Alison Provost