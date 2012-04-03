advertisement
Rob Reeg: How do you create a culture of innovation?

By Rob Reeg1 minute Read

“I think the important thing on culture change is to recognize it is an evolution, not necessarily a revolution. So getting the employees engaged from the ground up, and making it a part of everybody’s job is really the key to making it successful.” — Rob Reeg

