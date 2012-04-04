Cameron Hughes: How do you encourage employees to share ideas?

“Now look–you learn most of these in kindergarten: To be kind and nice and create a nurturing environment where people feel safe in saying what they think. But there is a second part to that, in that you as a manager need to actively engage in pulling ideas out of people and create that environment yourself, because people don’t naturally feel that way in an organization. So by going out and asking people, ‘What is your opinion on this?’ and being actively engaged with them, they are going to feel better about sharing their ideas with you.” — Cameron Hughes