Cameron Hughes: How do you encourage employees to share ideas?

“Now look–you learn most of these in kindergarten: To be kind and nice and create a nurturing environment where people feel safe in saying what they think. But there is a second part to that, in that you as a manager need to actively engage in pulling ideas out of people and create that environment yourself, because people don’t naturally feel that way in an organization. So by going out and asking people, ‘What is your opinion on this?’ and being actively engaged with them, they are going to feel better about sharing their ideas with you.” — Cameron Hughes
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens