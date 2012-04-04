John Sperry: How do you encourage employees to share ideas?

“How do you encourage employees to share ideas? Well, it all starts with company culture. It reminds me of a concept I call “5X.” A 5X idea is five times faster, fives times more efficient, five times better, whatever it might be. Each employee gets a chance to come up with a 5X idea, and then go through and have a group together in what we call a 5X release. These ultimately end up as products that our customers can then consume. In other words, each employee has a chance to be an inventor a push a new product out to the field.” — John Sperry