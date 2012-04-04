Dwayne Spradlin: How do you create a culture of innovation?

“Ideas define a world of possibilities. And ideas are critically important for businesses. However, most organizations have plenty of ideas; what they don’t have is solutions. So organizations in the future need to be great solution finders, great problem solvers. And that’s what will create the shareholder value. But do that they will need to erect networks of employees, customers, partners to help them solve problems on a daily basis. Those that get that right, will fundamentally change the nature and the courses of their businesses.” — Dwayne Spradlin