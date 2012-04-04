Susan P. Peters: When Are You Learning the Most?

“I was learning the most about 18 months ago when I was climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro. Every step I took, every breath I took, I had to focus–I had to focus to get on that ultimate goal of getting to 19,000+ feet. And as I came back to the world that I am in, leading Leadership development at GE, I realized how much that applied in that world. I have to think about, not only the big picture of achieving that goal, but about every step and every small detail that gets us to the goal.” — Susan P. Peters