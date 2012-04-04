David Lieb: When Are You Learning the Most?

“If you had asked me at any point in the last two years when was I learning the most, I would’ve always answered, ‘Right now.’ The last two years I’ve learned a lot about running a company, entrepreneurship, and people always tell you these lessons that you should learn. And you hear them, and you think you understood, and you think you learned it, but it’s not until you are actually in the situation, experiencing it for yourself that you really understand what it’s like. I hope it continues and I hope as we grow our company that I will always be able to answer, ‘Right now.’ ” — David Lieb