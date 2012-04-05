Eric Vishria: When Are You Learning the Most?

“When in my career have I learned the most? Well, my cofounder gave me some advice really early in my career. He said, ‘Never take a job you are fully qualified for.’ And that’s turned out to really ring true for me. We are all learning the most when we are facing new challenges and working with incredibly talented people, and so I’m always striving to build teams of really talented people pursuing ambitious endeavors. And that’s when we’ll learn and that’s really exhilarating.” — Eric Vishria