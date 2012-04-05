Amy Matto: when should you start a business?

“Conventional wisdom, for anyone starting a new business, is weighing the risks. Yes, you need to do that, but if you think about it too much it can become overwhelming and paralyzing. My advice? Don’t overthink it or question how you’re going to do it. You’ll find a way. Follow your instincts–you won’t know unless you try. Put one foot in front of the other and go for it. No one is going to do it for you. Whether it is doing the hard work or finding motivation, you need to believe in yourself. At the end of the day, it’s all you. Start; just do it.” — Amy Matto