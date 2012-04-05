advertisement
Kim Jordan: How do you pick a board of directors?

By Kim Jordan1 minute Read

“At New Belgium, we have a small board of directors. We picked people who had specific skills that were really important for us to know more about. They had a stake in the game, in that they knew us and wanted us to do well, but they were not direct employees of the company. So they were able to be very honest with their feedback and give us great perspective from outside the company. And it’s made a huge difference for us.” — Kim Jordan

