Kevin Willer: What funding do you take and what do you pass?

By Kevin Willer1 minute Read

“I’m of the opinion that you got to go lean startup, you have to take as little money as possible, and try to do as much with it as possible. Build a prototype, build some traction, get some customers, get some users, have some data you can use, and then bring it to the investment community for a much bigger round and a better evaluation. So, lean startup; less is more.” — Kevin Willer

