B. Bonin Bough: What can a big company learn from a small start-up?

“I think there is a lot big companies can learn from startups. What I’m fascinated by is startups’ ability to pivot, their ability to launch a product, rapid prototyping, understanding whether it is working or not, and then move directions, but realize they have a great core asset. And so they are not afraid to fail and they are not afraid to change. And I think that something that organization’s like big companies can take a lot away from. I think a great example is the recent news around Gowalla.” — B. Bonin Bough