Amy Radin: What can a big company learn from a small start-up?

“Big companies must take three lessons from startups. Number one, you’ve got to identify a big, intense unmet market need and go with it. When E-Trade pioneered online investing, it clearly saw the opportunity to displace the broker and give people a self-directed experience that they loved. Secondly, you got to build a small, agile team of people who are flexible, passionate, and willing to multi-head. Third, you have got to put your fear aside and think about opportunity and ability to take risks and drive change.” — Amy Radin
