Avi Basu: How do you fire someone?

“I think you try to do it in the most humanly was possible, primarily because the fact that you hired them and thought they would fit in your organization was your decision. The fact that it didn’t work out is not always their problem, because it’s not always about their performance. A lot of the times it’s about either a cultural fit or completely something different you didn’t think of before. So you acknowledge it was your mistake and try to do it the best way possible.” — Avi Basu