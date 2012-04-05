Jill Donenfeld: How do you fire someone?

“I try to turn around to something positive. Instead of dwelling on what they did wrong, yelling at them, and getting angry, I try to say something like, ‘When you feel like you can start showing up to work on time, then I’ll consider rehiring you.’ Or, ‘When you get your kleptomania issues under control, then we can talk about how you will be reentering into this position.’ So you’ve turned it around, into something more positive with a clear path forward, instead of hitting them over the head with a deadend.” — Jill Donenfeld
