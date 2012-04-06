advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Christopher Wu: Conventional Wisdom Totally Wrong

By Christopher Wu1 minute Read

“Conventional wisdom says, ‘Always listen to the customer.’ But I’d argue that if you did that, you’d have better candles, but no light bulbs; maybe great radio, but no television; you’d have an iPhone 5, but no iPad. Your customers are good at the next incremental evolution, but if you want true innovation, you can’t turn to your customers. That’s your job.” — Christopher Wu

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life