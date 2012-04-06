Amy Rees Anderson: Conventional Wisdom Totally Wrong

“I’d say the conventional wisdom advice we get starting out in business is that a lot of times you hear the phrase, ‘Win at all costs.’ And I think that is totally wrong. For me, I think that the best situations are win-win situations, when everybody comes out ahead. I think that there’s going to be times where you have to choose between winning or having your integrity. And when those times come, you should choose your integrity because winning is short lived and your integrity is forever. So it’s not about winning at all costs; it’s about having your integrity at all costs and creating win-win situations for everybody.” — Amy Rees Anderson