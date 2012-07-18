Peter Csathy : What conventional wisdom is totally wrong?

“Many’ll tell you that long-term planning, three-year planning, five-year planning, is essential when you undergo your business. And while that sounds good, that’s very ivory tower. What I’ve learned over the course of my years in terms of running companies is that you need to, as CEO, chart the general path that your company is heading toward, but you know that unexpected turns and twists are going to happen and you have to embrace those. So be prepared for heading in the right direction, but being disrupted and seizing the moment.” — Peter Csathy