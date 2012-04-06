advertisement
Amy Radin: How do you create a culture of innovation?

By Amy Radin1 minute Read

“E-Trade has a fantastic history of innovation–and we are building upon that with the full support of our CEO. We know we need to do three things: communicate, engage, and recognize all of our employees. And so we are doing that by having a very active innovation intranet where we frequently share information using consistent language. And soon we’ll launch an innovation challenge, a content to surface, recognize, and reward great employee business proposals.” — Amy Radin

