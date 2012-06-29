advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Scott Schulman : What’s the most important thing a leader can do to fuel innovation?

By Scott Schulman1 minute Read

“First, we need to make sure we organize our teams in a way to have a focused understanding of the marketplace, including doing ethnographic research that actually watches the way customers work. Then we need to encourage people to try some new approaches, to serve customer needs better, and to reward some risk taking, and recognizing not everything we try is going to be successful.” — Scott Schulman

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life