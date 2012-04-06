Scott Allison: How do you take creativity off the table and into the market?

“This is I think the biggest challenge is that a lot of companies and firms have creative ideas, they have innovative ideas, but then to really turn them into a tangible product, I think you want to move fairly quickly at coming up with different concepts. And the biggest thing is to test them. I think sometimes the biggest breakdown in innovation in technology, is that companies come up with new ideas, but they haven’t really determined if there is a true market for it. There is a lot of innovation in silicon valley that might be cool technology, but it really doesn’t have a home for the product.” — Scott Allison