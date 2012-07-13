B. Bonin Bough: How do you take innovation off the table and into the market?

“The way you actually bring innovation into the marketplace I think starts with have an ethos around iteration. I always talk about not letting perfect being the enemy of good. You are never going to get it right the first time. At the same time, inside of an organization, making sure you have a platform that allows you to do that, to test and learn. For us, we have PepsiCo 10, which allows us to pilot with emerging technologies. But I think those are the crucial pieces to bringing innovation to the marketplace.” — B. Bonin Bough