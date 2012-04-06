David Selinger: How do you give the boss feedback without sounding like a suck-up?

“So how do you give your boss positive or negative feedback without sounding like a suck up? It’s a really good question, because a lot of us are afraid of that. But the very little known secret is that bosses actually don’t get very much feedback at all. They are actually kind of hungering to have any sort of feedback interaction with anyone on their team. So my recommendation in terms of how to provide boss feedback is very simple–do it, do it early, and do it frequently. And be really sincere about it. And flowers–that always helps too.” — David Selinger