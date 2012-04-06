Matt Van Horn: How has technology changed dealmaking?

“I think that deal making is changing in this era. Back in the day, you would have to have these long, lengthy contracts–and some people still do that–but they are kind of miserable and no one enjoys them anyway, except the lawyers who get the money from it. Pretty much I think that the new term sheet is Instant Messenger, or Twitter, or Facebook chat. Getting people on IM, getting them on G-talk, AIM, and saying, ‘Hey! I got this promotional opportunity. How about we promote you, you promote us–and figuring out easy ways to work together.’ Traffic exchanges, promotions, things like that–and just doing it in a dead simple way. Keeping it casual, while still doing cool stuff and not getting caught up in paperwork.” — Matt Van Horn