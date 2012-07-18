Simon Hayward: How open should your open door policy be?

“As a leader, I need to be open. We all do. I want colleagues to talk freely with me and with each other, so we can resolve issues and encourage fresh ideas. So being out and about is important, and dialogue is the norm in our organization, not the exception. Sometimes there are occasions when you need to shut the door, to help focus, cut out interruptions, to have those important discussions. By I try to keep those as brief as possible, so that I can get out to the open again.” — Simon Hayward