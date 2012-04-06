Kaveh Naficy: How do you lead a diverse team?

“So the issue with a lot of these teams is that they don’t understand why need one another, so they need to find common ground, a purpose why the team outperforms individuals. So the first thing is to find that common ground. Secondly, engineer some quick wins quickly, like having them work on an innovative idea. Celebrate that, and then really, the third thing is to just transfer the learning from that and apply it to the organization, to other initiatives.” — Kaveh Naficy