Kim Jordan: What is a risk worth taking?

“There’s a saying that sometimes pioneers get arrows in the back. And I think when trying to decide when experimentation is too risky, it’s good to keep that in mind. Sometimes it’s good to be first to market, there’s a competitive advantage for that, that really leaves you feeling that you’ve been creative before anyone else has had this great idea. And sometimes it’s better to let other people test drive an idea before you embark on it for yourself.” — Kim Jordan