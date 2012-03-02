Tarun Nimmagadda: Have you made a mistake that ultimately helped shape you?

TARUN NIMMAGADDA: A mistake that helped shape me and ultimately helped shake Mutual Mobile is outsourcing design. And this mistake was immediately apparent when we started to experience the friction between the handoff of design to engineering. And the way we started to approach this problem is to aggressively move to a cross-functional approach, where we not only co-located designers and engineers in the same space where they sat side-by-side, but we also made sure that they overlapped in terms of the work that they did and educated each other about the constraints in engineering and design.