Kimberly Davis: How can you create a culture of innovation?

By Kimberly Davis

FAST COMPANY: How do you create a culture of innovation?

KIMBERLY DAVIS: But there are subcultures within the culture. And that can be complicated, and people think about that as a negative, and people view that as a negative. I’ve always viewed that as a positive, because I think those are where you can have pockets of innovation. So you may not change the entire culture, but they’re places within the organization that just has a bias for innovation. I think you identify those spots in the organization that have a bias for innovation, you identify those leaders that are willing to take some risk, and you align yourself with those leaders, and you get those leaders to become allies.

