David Selinger: Why is company culture important to growth?

DAVID SELINGER: Why is culture such an important part of growing a company? There’s three main reasons: the first one is, as you grow, you go from the different stages of one, to ten, to a hundred people, you reach these new challenges and it helps create a sense of cohesion. The second reason culture is so important is it helps you overcome obstacles you don’t even foresee. There’s these opportunities, these challenges that take an incredible amount of energy to go tackle and to overcome. The final reason is that you’ve got to bring a sense of humor and a comedic element to the office and you gotta be able to have fun. It helps bring the whole team together.