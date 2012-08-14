Kim Jordan: How can you create a company culture of teamwork by giving difficult feedback?

KIM JORDAN: I think it’s really important to start by remembering that this can be a loving act and when done skillfully people feel appreciative that you took the time to have a difficult conversation. I think it’s important to remember that real relationships have difficult parts to them, and I think when you think about ‘how will I feel if I didn’t give the feedback and later things get worse’ it’s pretty easy to decide that giving difficult feedback is really doing someone a great favor.