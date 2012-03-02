Robert Kelly: How open is your open door policy?

ROBERT KELLY: An open door policy is absolutely crucial to building rapport, trust, and a relationship with your team. You can incent them, you can give them bonuses and recognition, but if you want true success on a team, the team members, they got to want to run through a brick wall for you, and the way you do that is by building a relationship, and one of those ways is through an open door policy. So I know we’re all busy, but you have got to block off times where you cannot be interrupted and then invite your team to look and book. If it’s free in my calendar, book it, let’s talk, I’m here to help you. And if you do that, you’ll have a successful team.