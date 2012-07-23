David Lieb: How do you acknowledge individual achievement in a collaborative environment?

DAVID LIEB: So we’re a software company, we develop software, and it’s done in groups of people. And the way we recognize individual contribution is we have a wrap-up meeting at the end of every feature-development period and the team leader gets up and explains what the group was able to accomplish during that period. But they call out the individual contributions of each person on the team. So if one guy makes a heroic contribution keeping the servers up during a big period of growth, we’ll call that person out so the whole company will realize that person made a big contribution this time.