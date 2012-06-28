Hannah Choi Granade: What is innovation?

HANNAH CHOI GRANADE: Innovation is being faster, better, cheaper. That’s what the high-tech internet revolution was all about. The clean-tech revolution needs to be about being cleaner, better, and cheaper than the traditional energy solution. We’re being given a tradeoff between cheap but dirty and clean but very, very expensive. That’s not innovation. Nobody wants to be cleaner if that means having something that’s not quite as good and way more expensive. What I love about Advantix is that we offer our customers way more solutions that have better performance, are cleaner for the environment, and save them money. That’s what the clean-tech revolution needs to be all about. That’s what innovation really is.