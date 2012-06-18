Marco Pacelli: What’s the one thing you wish you knew before you started your company?

FAST COMPANY: What’s the one thing you wish you knew before you started your company?
MARCO PACELLI: Patience. I believe that’s probably the one thing I wish I had learned early on. And I learned over time. Every startup, every new CEO of a startup, has to remember that that patience is required. You have to look at things long-term if you’re creating something that’s here to stay. And that requires patience. It requires you to be willing to take things easy and dissect things, rather than react on things.